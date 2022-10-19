CISA to Host Inaugural National Summit on K-12 School Safety and Security in November

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced today it will host an inaugural National Summit on K-12 School Safety and Security on November 1-3, 2022. The virtual event, which will kick off CISA’s Infrastructure Security Month efforts, will bring together school safety experts, practitioners, and leaders from across the country to engage in a nationwide dialogue on research, resources and recommendations to some of most critical and complex threats facing kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) schools.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, CISA Director Jen Easterly, and Tony Montalto, president of Stand with Parkland and father of Gina Montalto, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in 2018, are scheduled to deliver keynote remarks. Event details are announced today in conjunction with America’s Safe Schools Week, an observance recognized from October 16-22.

“I’m thrilled that CISA is hosting the National Summit on K-12 School Safety for a critical dialogue on how to confront the array of school safety threats vexing our nation,” said CISA Director Easterly. “Now, more than ever, we need to strengthen partnerships across our communities and ensure that life-saving information gets in the hands of those working across the classrooms of our nation. Every child in this nation deserves to be safe at school.”

The Summit is designed to drive holistic and actionable recommendations that enhance safe and supportive learning environments in K-12 schools. The event will feature three days of panel discussions, interviews, and keynote addresses from government, industry, and community leaders and experts with firsthand experience in school safety. Speakers and participants will share best practices, guidance, research, and resources on school safety topics such as violence prevention, cybersecurity and online safety, and physical security.

The Summit is open to any interested stakeholder in school safety or security, and there is no cost to attend. Registration is available at 2022 National Summit on K-12 School Safety and Security Tickets.

More information about the Summit can be found at National Summit on K-12 School Safety and Security.

