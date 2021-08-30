CISA to Host Third Annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition

Today the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) opened registration for the third annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition. The President’s Cup is a nationwide competition that seeks to identify, recognize, and reward the best cyber talent in the federal government. This year’s challenges for both teams and individuals are designed to stretch competitors’ abilities and test their aptitudes through a fun, unique type of cyber competition.

“Our nation faces serious threats in cyberspace; combatting them requires a skilled and innovative workforce,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “The President’s Cup provides a unique opportunity to highlight some of the best cyber defenders the nation has to offer. I encourage individuals and teams alike to sign up and test your skills against other cybersecurity professionals to showcase the outstanding cyber talent across the federal government.”

This year’s President’s Cup is keeping the same format as the 2020 competition and will be broken down into three competition categories: Teams, Individuals Track A, which focuses on incident response and forensics analysis, and Individuals Track B, which focuses on exploitation analysis and vulnerability assessment.

Registration for all three categories opens today at PresidentsCup.cisa.gov. Qualifying Round 1 kicks off for Teams on September 13, and for Individuals on September 27. Participants will compete in the first two qualifying rounds remotely. The finals will be held in December.

