CISA to Host Virtual Industry Day Focusing on Cybersecurity Division

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2022. These events will allow CISA and industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies as well as future business opportunities. The sixth FY22 Virtual Industry Day is scheduled for the Cybersecurity Division (CSD) on June 22, 2022 from 1:00PM to 3:15PM EST.

CISA is the Nation’s risk advisor, working with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborating to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. The threats we face—digital and physical, man-made, technological, and natural—are more complex, and the threat actors more diverse, than at any point in our history. CISA is at the heart of mobilizing a collective defense as we lead the Nation’s efforts to understand and manage risk to our critical infrastructure. Our partners in this mission span the public and private sectors. Programs and services, we provide are driven by our comprehensive understanding of the risk environment and the corresponding needs identified by our stakeholders. We seek to help organizations better manage risk and increase resilience using all available resources, whether provided by the Federal Government, commercial vendors, or their own capabilities.

CISA Divisions—

Cybersecurity Division (CSD)

Emergency Communications Division (ECD)

Infrastructure Security Division (ISD)

Integrated Operations Division (IOD)

National Risk Management Center (NRMC)

Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED)

In its ongoing efforts to engage closely with industry, CISA’s Industry Day Events will provide insight into CISA’s current and future challenges. These events will be an important tool to stimulate dialogue in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure-related topics impacting CISA.

CISA plans to accomplish the following goals during the Industry Day events:

Provide up-to-date and accurate information about the CISA mission and requirements.

Obtain a better understanding of recent industry developments related to CISA.

Strategies to effectively communicate with industry.

Collaborate with industry on how to better do business with DHS.

Virtual Industry Day scheduled presentation for 22 June 2022:

Cybersecurity Division (CSD) Vulnerability Management (VM)— (topics subject to change) Self Service Portals Data as a Service Data Architecture Customer Relationship Management Cloud Security Blue Teaming Contract Insights Integrated Analytic Support (VM Insights) Network and Operations Management Support (VM Fusion) Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure Support Assessments Evaluation and Standardization (AES) Execution Support



Please check out Doing Business with CISA @ https://www.cisa.gov/doing-business-cisa for more information.

DISCLAIMER:

This notice shall not be construed as a request for proposals, request for quotes, or follow-up acquisition of any type. CISA will not assume liability for costs incurred by attendees or for preparations, travel expenses or marketing efforts; therefore, vendors’ expenses in response to this notice are not considered an allowable direct charge to the Government. All schedules are subject to change.

Industry Day events are for vendors and closed to the press. Please refer any media inquiries to CISAMedia@cisa.dhs.gov.

REGISTRATION:

Registration is required for each attendee. Industry partners are limited to no more than three (3) individuals per company.

If you are interested in attending the Virtual Industry Day, please register at the below link no later than 20, June 2022, 5:00 pm EST. Reservations through any other means will not be accepted or allowed. Please register as soon as possible. A follow up email will be sent after the registration closing date to confirm your registration status as confirmed or waitlisted.

Eventbrite registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cisa-cybersecurity-division-csd-virtual-industry-day-tickets-354900185007

