81.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Technology

CISA Updates Advisory on Cyber Actors Continued Exploitation of Log4Shell in VMware Horizon Systems

CISA and CGCYBER encourage users and administrators to update all affected VMware Horizon and Unified Access Gateway (UAG) systems.

By Homeland Security Today
cybersecurity lock and key

CISA has updated the joint CISA-United States Coast Guard Cyber Command (CGCYBER) Cybersecurity Advisory AA22-174A: Malicious Cyber Actors Continue to Exploit Log4Shell in VMware Horizon, originally released June 23, 2022. The advisory now includes IOCs provided in Malware Analysis Report (MAR)-10382580-2.

CISA and CGCYBER encourage users and administrators to update all affected VMware Horizon and Unified Access Gateway (UAG) systems to the latest versions. If updates or workarounds were not promptly applied following VMware’s release of updates for Log4Shell, treat all affected VMware systems as compromised. See the joint advisory for more information and additional recommendations.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleCISA Announces Opening of Attaché Office in London
Next articleU.S. Marines Successfully Test Air Defense System Using Iron Dome Parts
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals