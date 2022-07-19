CISA Updates Advisory on Cyber Actors Continued Exploitation of Log4Shell in VMware Horizon Systems

CISA has updated the joint CISA-United States Coast Guard Cyber Command (CGCYBER) Cybersecurity Advisory AA22-174A: Malicious Cyber Actors Continue to Exploit Log4Shell in VMware Horizon, originally released June 23, 2022. The advisory now includes IOCs provided in Malware Analysis Report (MAR)-10382580-2.

CISA and CGCYBER encourage users and administrators to update all affected VMware Horizon and Unified Access Gateway (UAG) systems to the latest versions. If updates or workarounds were not promptly applied following VMware’s release of updates for Log4Shell, treat all affected VMware systems as compromised. See the joint advisory for more information and additional recommendations.

