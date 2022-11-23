CISA Updates the Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released an updated Infrastructure Resilience Planning Framework (IRPF) to better help state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) planners protect infrastructure. First released in 2021, the IRPF helps SLTT partners to incorporate critical infrastructure resilience considerations into planning activities. It can be used to support capital improvement plans, hazard mitigation plans, and other planning documents, as well as funding requests. Today’s update adds important new resources and tools to better support partners as they face an evolving threat environment.

“Our safety and security depend on the ability of critical infrastructure to prepare for and adapt to changing conditions and to withstand and recover rapidly from disruptions,” said Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security. “The updates to the IRPF will help planners better understand how to approach future threats and hazards so they can be prepared to meet and recover from an incident. Our collaborative approach with industry and interagency partners enabled CISA to improve the IRPF, which will help the SLTT planning community reduce risks and strengthen resilience.”

The updated IRPF provides stakeholders with new resources and guidance, such as:

New tool for identifying critical infrastructure, the Datasets for Critical Infrastructure Identification guide. This dataset provides users with guidance on how and where to find publicly accessible geospatial information system (GIS) on critical infrastructure assets via the Homeland Infrastructure Foundation-Level Data (HIFLD) site, as well as several other GIS sites.

Guidance on the challenges of getting a diverse set of opinions when planning. It can be challenging to get all the right stakeholders together and ensure that a diverse range of opinions and interests are considered. The IRPF 1.1 expands on the process of gathering stakeholders.

New drought resilience information via CISA’s National Drought Resilience Partnership. This includes a new guide that provides an overview of the drought hazard, examples of direct and indirect impacts it can have on infrastructure systems, and federal resources for assessing and mitigating drought risk.

Revised resilience concepts that incorporate CISA’s Methodology for Assessing Regional Infrastructure Resilience. It provides additional detail on analytic methods that planners can use to improve their understanding of infrastructure systems in their community.

For more information on IRPF, visit CISA.gov/idr-program.

