CISA Upgrades to TLP 2.0

CISA encourages all individuals and organizations in the cybersecurity community to adopt TLP 2.0.

By Homeland Security Today

CISA officially upgraded Tuesday to Traffic Light Protocol (TLP) 2.0, which facilitates greater information sharing and collaboration. CISA made this upgrade in accordance with the recommendation from the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams to upgrade to TLP 2.0 by January 2023.

Key TLP 2.0 updates:

  • TLP 2.0 changes TLP:WHITE to TLP:CLEAR.
  • TLP 2.0 adds the designation TLP:AMBER+STRICT, which instructs the recipient to keep the information strictly within their organization only.

Note: CISA’s Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS) capability will not update from TLP 1.0 to TLP 2.0 until March 2023. This exception includes AIS’s use of the following open standards: the Structured Threat Information Expression (STIX™) for cyber threat indicators and defensive measures information and the Trusted Automated Exchange of Intelligence Information (TAXII™) for machine-to-machine communications.

CISA encourages all individuals and organizations in the cybersecurity community to adopt TLP 2.0. For more information, see CISA’s TLP webpage, www.cisa.gov/tlp and FIRST’s TLP webpage, https://www.first.org/tlp/.

Read more at CISA

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
