CISA Virtual Industry Day: Myth Busters on CISA Infrastructure Security Division

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2023. These events will allow CISA and industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies.

The third FY23 Virtual Industry Day is scheduled for the Infrastructure Security Division (ISD) on April 25, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, EST. Following up, multiple Individual Breakout sessions are planned; please monitor Eventbrite Registration for final dates & times).

During this event, CISA will discuss the Divisions’ capabilities and myth busters around workings of ISD. Specific procurement actions or requirements details will not be discussed.

ABOUT CISA INDUSTRY DAYS:

CISA works with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborates to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. The threats we face—digital and physical, man-made, technological, and natural—are more complex, and the threat actors more diverse than at any point in our history. CISA is at the heart of mobilizing a collective defense as we lead the Nation’s efforts to understand and manage risk to our critical infrastructure. Our partners in this mission span the public and private sectors. Programs and services we provide are driven by our comprehensive understanding of the risk environment and the corresponding needs identified by our stakeholders. We seek to help organizations better manage risk and increase resilience using all available resources, whether provided by the Federal Government, commercial vendors, or their own capabilities.

CISA Divisions— ABOUT CISA | CISA

Cybersecurity Division (CSD)

Emergency Communications Division (ECD)

Infrastructure Security Division (ISD)

Integrated Operations Division (IOD)

National Risk Management Center (NRMC)

Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED)

In its ongoing efforts to engage closely with Industry, CISA’s Industry Day Events will provide insight into CISA’s current and future challenges. These events will be an important tool to stimulate dialogue in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure-related topics impacting CISA.

CISA plans to accomplish the following goals during the Industry Day events:

Provide current information about the CISA missions and capabilities .

Obtain a better understanding of recent industry developments related to CISA.

Strategies to effectively communicate with industry.

Collaborate with industry on how to better do business with CISA.

Virtual Industry Day scheduled presentation for Main Event on April 25th, 2023:

The CISA Infrastructure Security Division (ISD) is a division within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). ISD leads and coordinates national programs and policies on critical infrastructure issues and has established strong partnerships across government and the private sector. The division conducts and facilitates vulnerability and consequence assessments to help critical infrastructure owners and operators and State, local, tribal, and territorial partners understand and address risks. ISD provides information on emerging threats and hazards so that appropriate actions can be taken. The office also offers tools and training to partners to help them manage the risks to their assets, systems, and networks. Learn more about critical infrastructure. Chemical Security Standards. ISD oversees the Department’s Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS), which establishes risk-based performance standards for the security of the nation’s high-risk chemical facilities.

Multiple Individual Breakout sessions are planned. Please check out Eventbrite registration for final dates and times:

April 26th at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 2:30 pm, EST

April 27th at 11:00 AM EST

Please check out Doing Business with CISA @ https://www.cisa.gov/doing-business-cisa for more information.

REGISTRATION:

Registration is required for each attendee. Industry partners are limited to no more than three (3) individuals per company.

If you are interested in attending the Virtual Industry Day, please register at the below link no later than April 17, 2023, at 5:00 pm EST. Reservations through any other means will not be accepted or allowed. Please register as soon as possible. A follow up email will be sent after the registration closing date to confirm your registration status as confirmed or waitlisted.

DISCLAIMER:

This notice shall not be construed as a Request for Proposal, Request for Quotation, or follow-up acquisition of any type. CISA will not assume liability for costs incurred by attendees or for preparations, travel expenses or marketing efforts; therefore, vendors’ expenses in response to this notice are not considered an allowable direct charge to the Government. All schedules are subject to change.

CISA does not discuss specific procurement actions or details during our capability industry days. See the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (https://apfs-cloud.dhs.gov) or SAM.gov for information on possible upcoming or current procurement opportunities.

Industry Day events are for vendors and closed to the press. Please refer any media inquiries to [email protected]

The Industry Day Main Live Event will be recorded, and it will be posted on CISA – YouTube. Individual Breakout Sessions will not be recorded. Please be advised only CISA employees’ presentations will be recorded, and industry audience will not appear on Main Live Event.

Questions regarding Industry Day may be submitted to CISA Vendor Engagement at: [email protected]

