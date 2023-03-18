CISA Virtual Industry Day: OCIO 101 – Highlight on OCIO Capabilities

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host regular Virtual Industry Day events in fiscal year (FY) 2023. These events will allow CISA and industry to have meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies. The third FY23 Virtual Industry Day is scheduled for the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) on March 29, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, EST. A Q&A session with the CIO will take place on March 29 at 12 pm EST. During this event, CISA will discuss the Division’s capabilities and will not discuss requirements nor specific procurement actions.

CISA works with partners to defend against today’s threats and collaborates to build more secure and resilient infrastructure for the future. The threats we face—digital and physical, man-made, technological, and natural—are more complex, and the threat actors more diverse than at any point in our history. CISA is at the heart of mobilizing a collective defense as we lead the Nation’s efforts to understand and manage risk to our critical infrastructure. Our partners in this mission span the public and private sectors. Programs and services we provide are driven by our comprehensive understanding of the risk environment and the corresponding needs identified by our stakeholders. We seek to help organizations better manage risk and increase resilience using all available resources, whether provided by the Federal Government, commercial vendors, or their own capabilities.

CISA Divisions— ABOUT CISA | CISA

Cybersecurity Division (CSD)

Emergency Communications Division (ECD)

Infrastructure Security Division (ISD)

Integrated Operations Division (IOD)

National Risk Management Center (NRMC)

Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED)

In its ongoing efforts to engage closely with Industry, CISA’s Industry Day Events will provide insight into CISA’s current and future challenges. These events will be an important tool to stimulate dialogue in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure-related topics impacting CISA.

CISA plans to accomplish the following goals during the Industry Day events:

Provide current information about the CISA missions and capabilities .

Obtain a better understanding of recent industry developments related to CISA.

Strategies to effectively communicate with industry.

Collaborate with industry on how to better do business with CISA.

Virtual Industry Day scheduled presentation for March 29, 2023, 10 am EST:

CISA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) mission is to “Deliver at the speed of mission, allowing operators to operate” Their Core Principles are: Collaborate Have a “Yes” Mindset Be Agile Ensure Resiliency Continually Improve



Q&A session schedule:

March 29 at 12:00 pm EST

Please check out Doing Business with CISA @ https://www.cisa.gov/doing-business-cisa for more information.

REGISTRATION:

Registration is required for each attendee. Industry partners are limited to no more than three (3) individuals per company.

If you are interested in attending the Virtual Industry Day, please register at the below link no later than March 28, 2023, at 5:00 pm EST. Reservations through any other means will not be accepted or allowed. Please register as soon as possible. A follow up email will be sent after the registration closing date to confirm your registration status as confirmed or waitlisted.

Read more at SAM.gov