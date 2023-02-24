64.3 F
CISA Warns of Potential ‘Disruptive and Defacement’ Cyber Attacks One Year After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

CISA urges organizations and individuals to increase their cyber vigilance in response to this potential threat.

By Homeland Security Today

CISA assesses that the United States and European nations may experience disruptive and defacement attacks against websites in an attempt to sow chaos and societal discord on February 24, 2023, the anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. CISA urges organizations and individuals to increase their cyber vigilance in response to this potential threat.

In response to the heightened geopolitical tensions resulting from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CISA maintains public cybersecurity resources, including Shields Up—a one-stop webpage that provides resources to increase organizational vigilance and keep the public informed about current cybersecurity threats. CISA recommends that all organizations review and consider implementing the below guidance:

