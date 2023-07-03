CISA’s CyberSentry Program Launches Webpage

Successful cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure can have severe consequences for our power and water supply, our bank accounts, our medical care, and other important National Critical Functions (NCFs) that underpin our national security, public safety, and economic prosperity. These kinds of attacks are becoming more common and more dangerous.

Many organizations have deployed advanced cybersecurity capabilities to safeguard their enterprises against cyber threats. More can be done to help protect the nation’s most critical infrastructure from malicious activity, including threats originating from advanced cyber actors and highly sophisticated criminal organizations that could result in severe impacts to NCFs and, by extension, everyone in the United States.

Through the CyberSentry program, CISA supports national efforts to defend U.S. critical infrastructure networks, thus protecting American interests, American people, and the American way of life.

CyberSentry is a CISA-managed threat detection and monitoring capability, governed by an agreement between CISA and voluntarily-participating critical infrastructure partners who operate significant systems supporting NCFs.

CyberSentry monitors for both known and unknown malicious activity affecting information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) networks.

CISA’s CyberSentry program enables trusted partnerships between CISA and each participating organization for mutual benefit and the benefit of critical infrastructure entities nationwide. The program’s unique partnerships provide an added layer of defense for partners by securely leveraging sensitive government information and providing shared opportunity for visibility and mitigation of highly consequential cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure. Relevant insights gained from the program are used for collective defense of infrastructure across partners and nationwide.

Read more at CISA