Coast Guard Commissions New Unit in Louisville, Ky.

The Coast Guard commissioned a new station, Coast Guard Station Louisville, during a ceremony held Wednesday at the station in Louisville, Kentucky.

Presiding over the ceremony was Capt. Amy Beach, commander of Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley. Station Louisville’s officer in charge is Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler White.

The station is responsible for search and rescue, recreational boating safety, ports, waterways, flood response, and coastal security. The station’s area of responsibility ranges from mile marker 436 to mile marker 867.4 on the Ohio River, the Green River from mile marker 0 to mile marker 199, the Kentucky River from mile marker 0 to mile marker 258.6, the Wabash River from mile marker 0 to mile marker 585, the White River from mile marker 0 to mile marker 51.6, the Rough River from mile marker 0 to mile marker 29 and the Cumberland River from mile marker 385.6 to mile marker 694.2, as well as being deployable to the Gulf of Mexico for hurricane flood response.

The station has 10 personnel and is equipped with two 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boats and three flood punt boats.

Station Louisville is the fourth of five new Coast Guard stations to be commissioned in the Coast Guard 8th District’s Western Rivers Sectors.

