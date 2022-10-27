60.3 F
Coast Guard Establishes New Unit in Warrenton, Ore.

Cmdr. Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit.

By Homeland Security Today
Cmdr. Todd Wimmer, the commanding officer of Base Astoria, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, during an establishment ceremony in Warrenton, Oregon, to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria Oct. 26, 2022. Base Astoria is located in Warrenton and will provide operational logistics support for Coast Guard units across the Thirteenth Coast Guard District’s Oregon and Southern Washington regions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

The Coast Guard held an establishment ceremony Wednesday in Warrenton to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria.

During the ceremony, Cmdr. Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit.

Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.

Wimmer previously served as Chief of Facilities at Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma, California, from 2019-2022.

Base Astoria is located in Warrenton and will provide operational logistics support for Coast Guard units across the Thirteenth Coast Guard District’s Oregon and southern Washington regions.

