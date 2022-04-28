Coast Guard Foundation Holds Tribute to the Seventh Coast Guard District

Guests also honored Dan Thorogood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seabulk, for more than 30 years of dedicated support to the Coast Guard Foundation and the men and women of the Coast Guard. During his remarks Thorogood relayed a moving story about how Coast Guard-operated landing craft supported U.S. Marines in the Pacific Theater of World War II, ultimately leading to the release of his grandparents, who had been taken captive by Japanese forces from a diplomatic posting.