Coast Guard K9 Memorial Project Set to Break Ground in June

Plans call for a six-foot tall cornerstone memorial “in honor and remembrance of all the faithful and brave U.S. Coastie canines."

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Coast Guard)

Following a successful fundraising campaign in March, the Coast Guard Foundation is moving forward with plans to establish a memorial at Coast Guard Base Alameda where Coast Guard service dogs can be honored.

Plans call for a six-foot tall cornerstone memorial “in honor and remembrance of all the faithful and brave U.S. Coastie canines” and features an image of World War II Coast Guard dog handler Seaman First Class Jack Ayre and his military dog Mal. The center monument will be flanked by two memorial walls that will display tributes to individual service dogs. Memorial panels can be personalized by each Coast Guard handler in honor of their dog. The 15’x30’ space will also feature a landscaped border that will create a warm, welcoming area to honor the Coast Guard’s dedicated canines.

The memorial design, granite work, and installation is being carried out by Bell Memorials and Granite Works, Inc. of Clovis, Calif. Site work will begin in June.

Read more at the Coast Guard Foundation

