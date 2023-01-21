Coast Guard Releases RFI on Unmanned Aircraft Systems

The USCG is conducting additional market research on Group II and Group III Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) capabilities, sensors, and payloads. The goal of this market research (RFI 2) is to provide vendors an opportunity to respond to the August 2022 RFI (RFI 1) and to provide amplifying information on sensor technology, payload capabilities, and system performance characteristics.

The state of the UAS commercial marketplace is rapidly changing, and the USCG is combating new challenges and threats daily. It is critical to have a comprehensive understanding of the UAS commercial marketplace, to include its most recent advancements pertaining to system and service commerciality, performance, and sensor capabilities.

If you responded to RFI 1 under Notice ID 70Z02322RFI931301 in August 2022, please only provide responses to the additional questions listed here (RFI 2) under Notice ID 70Z02323RFI931302. If you did not respond to RFI 1 under Notice ID 70Z02322RFI931301 in August 2022, please provide responses to the questions listed in both RFI 1 (Notice ID 70Z02322RFI931301) and RFI 2 (Notice ID 70Z02323RFI931302).

Please provide your response to the Section 1 Commerciality question in RFI 2 (Notice ID 70Z02323RFI931302) no later than 1:00 PM EST, February 3, 2023. Please provide your response to RFI 1 (ID 70Z02322RFI931301) and the remainder of RFI 2 (Notice ID 70Z02323RFI931302), as applicable, no later than 1:00 PM EST, February 21, 2023. All RFI responses should be submitted to Barbara.A.Reithmaier@uscg.mil as a Windows 10/11 Microsoft compatible zip file if over 1MB in size. Please reference Notice ID 70Z02323RFI931302 for all RFI responses.

Read more at SAM.gov