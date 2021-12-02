Coast Guard Releases Update on Diversity and Inclusion Change Agent Program

The Coast Guard introduced its Diversity and Inclusion Education and Awareness Program (DIEAP) in REFs (A) and (B). The DIEAP was implemented by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, COMDT (CG-127) to support the total workforce, consistent with the Commandant’s

Guiding Principles and the 2019-2023 USCG Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan.

As of October 1, 2021, the DIEAP Change Agent Program is operational and services are available by request.

The D&I Change Agents who have completed a 6-month developmental practicum received a Certificate of Readiness and are able to begin fulfilling post-practicum requirements supporting unit commanders. Commands are asked to become familiar with D&I Change Agents and what they bring to the Coast Guard prior to utilization.

The D&I Change Agents are currently capable of providing the following services:

a. D&I empowerment coaching and D&I training. D&I empowerment coaching is available and intended for Commanding Officers, Officers in Charge, and Program Managers who want to embed the inclusive behaviors of fairness, openness, communication, empowerment, and support in the workplace. However, it will be available to the total workforce wanting to improve their D&I self-awareness and build cultural fluency on a very limited basis. All coaching sessions must be requested and completed on an individual basis. Coaching sessions cannot be scheduled for groups.

b. D&I training is available in two-hour and four-hour sessions. The two-hour D&I training is a very high level training that introduces the basic concepts of D&I Education and Awareness. It does not allow for the facilitator to engage in deep discussions with the attendees or participate in breakout groups for further discussion and exercises. To accommodate deeper discussions and breakout groups for further discussion and exercises, a four-hour D&I training is offered. D&I Change Agents can support both in-person and virtual D&I training requests. The training should be kept to a maximum of 15 attendees to allow for optimal attendee participation and facilitator to attendee interaction.

By September 2022, USCG anticipates having an eight-hour D&I training option available to engage in even further discussion and deeper exploration of the concepts of D&I Education and Awareness. As the DIEAP continues to evolve, USCG plans to incorporate services to support D&I Dialogue request and development of additional D&I Training.