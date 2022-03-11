Coast Guard Seeking Contractor Support for Needs of Evolving Fleet

The Coast Guard informed industry in a special notice posted on SAM.gov this week that a solicitation is forthcoming to obtain a wide range of engineering and technical support for USCG cutters and boats.

USCG anticipates awarding one Firm-Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for an estimated 5 years (base plus four option periods) from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2028, with an option to extend an additional six months. Work would be performed at USCG Headquarters-St. Elizabeth’s Campus in Washington, D.C., and SFLC-ESD-Baltimore.

The anticipated award date is in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The contract is currently classified as a Total Small Business Set-Aside.

“The USCG is looking to obtain Contractor Support for the USCG Ship Design Team (SDT), Human Systems Integration (HSI) Division (CG-1B3), and Surface Forces Logistics Center Engineering Services Division (SFLC-ESD) to provide complete life cycle management of surface assets from concept development through disposal,” said the notice, adding that the contractor would “provide support services to assist in facilitating engineering, technical, training, and design support acquisition and lifecycle management support for all new and existing surface assets cutters and boats within CG-93.”

Specifically, the Coast Guard is looking for professional engineering, technical service, acquisition engineering, and training in the design support for the Polar Security Cutter (PSC), Offshore Patrol Cutter – Stage 1 (OPC-A), Waterway Commerce Cutters (WCC), and life cycle management of the Legacy Cutters and Boats through the SDT, HSI-1B3, and SFLC-ESD, as well as support for the Offshore Patrol Cutter – Stage 2 (OPC-B), Boats- CG-9325 (Response Boats, Navigation Boats, Cutter Boats, and Special Purpose Crafts), National Security Cutters (NSC), and the Fast Response Cutters (FRC), and HSI-1B3 to all in-service USCG Boats and Cutters.

“Due to the unique mission of CG-932, the scope could increase throughout the life of the contract to include other initiatives within CG-932’s organization,” the notice said.

“The USCG SDT, HSI-1B3, and SFLC-ESD provide complete life cycle management of surface assets from concept development through disposal,” the notice continued. “This includes tasks relating to the acquisition of new cutters and boats, maintenance and upgrade of existing cutters and boats, management and maintenance of vessel configuration and performance characteristics, and engineering and design support services. In addition, to ensuring systems are designed, produced, supported, fielded, and modernized through a complete integration of human component, including: manpower, personnel, training, system safety and occupational health, human factors engineering, habitability, and personnel survivability. The work described requires an integrated approach to obtain problem solving solutions, as well as efficient coordination and management of large numbers of resources in order to perform all jobs simultaneously.”

Questions about the contract are due to the USCG Contracting Specialist and Contracting Officer by noon on March 18, after which the Coast Guard will publish a Q&A for the benefit of all contractors.

Draft copies of the statement of work, labor categories, and schedule of services are posted at SAM.gov for review before issuance of the request for proposal.

In his annual State of the Coast Guard address two weeks ago, Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz stressed that “while we adjust course to best address enduring and emerging challenges, one constant remains: the need to deliver the assets, resilient infrastructure, and capabilities necessary to accomplish the mission.”

The commandant announced the name of the first Polar Security Cutter, which is currently in the design stage: Polar Sentinel. “When our fleet of Polar Security Cutters becomes operational, the work of these uniquely capable assets will be essential to protecting our economic, environmental, and national security interests in the polar or high-latitude regions,” he said.

The first Offshore Patrol Cutter, Argus, is more than 60 percent complete with work on the second, Chase, “well on its way.”

“This spring, we anticipate awarding the largest acquisition contract in the history of our service for the next 11 Offshore Patrol Cutter hulls in stage two of the OPC program,” Schultz continued. “The OPC program of record is 25 cutters, and delivery of this full fleet is critical to recapitalizing the capability and capacity provided by our 28 Medium Endurance Cutters — many of which are 50-plus years old. This legacy fleet loses nearly 500 patrol days annually due to unplanned maintenance and repairs.”

“If these lost patrol days were dedicated exclusively to counter-narcotics operations, and if these days were just ‘average’ in terms of mission productivity, another 20 metric tons or 44,000 pounds of illicit drugs could have been interdicted at sea and prevented from reaching our shores. Replacing this legacy fleet at best speed is vital for the Coast Guard to effectively carry our evolving missions forward.”

The Coast Guard is also “making progress” on the acquisition of 30 Waterways Commerce Cutters to maintain inland aids to navigation; for the first time, the entire inland fleet will be able to accommodate mixed-gender crews.