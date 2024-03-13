72 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSEmergency Preparedness

COLUMN: Foresight Finds: Emergency Management Edition

Exploring Emerging Trends in Disaster Preparedness and Response

Robin L. Champ and Mark Bills
By Robin L. Champ and Mark Bills
Concept of Emergency Preparedness Plan.Businessman touching Emergency Plan icon to learn and prepare in emergency situation .Business Evacuation Training concept.
(iStock Photo)

Welcome back to our ongoing exploration of emerging trends within Homeland Security. This month, we turn our attention to the realm of Emergency Management, where rapid shifts and technological advancements are reshaping the landscape of disaster preparedness and response. Join us as we uncover five foresight finds that illuminate the evolving challenges and opportunities in this critical domain: 

  1. Shift Towards a Gig Economy: As the gig economy continues to expand, the traditional labor market for disaster response may undergo significant transformation. With more individuals opting for flexible, temporary positions, it’s imperative to assess how this shift affects the availability of volunteers and temporary workers for disaster response efforts. Understanding these dynamics can inform strategies for recruiting and retaining a capable workforce during emergencies.
  2. Rise of Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain: The increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology holds the potential to revolutionize financial transactions in disaster scenarios. From facilitating donations to ensuring transparent and secure aid distribution, these technologies offer new avenues for streamlining financial processes in emergency management. Exploring their integration into existing frameworks can enhance efficiency and accountability in resource allocation during crises.
  3. Influence of Nontraditional Media on Public Perception: The rise of nontraditional media platforms can significantly impact public perceptions and behaviors during emergencies. Monitoring and understanding the dynamics of these platforms are essential for effective communication and management of public expectations during disasters. Leveraging nontraditional media channels can amplify preparedness messages and foster community resilience in the face of adversity.
  4. Shifts in Educational Trends: The evolution of educational systems, particularly the rise of digital and decentralized learning, has implications for disaster preparedness and public awareness campaigns. As educational outreach efforts adapt to these trends, it’s crucial to ensure that disaster preparedness remains a core component of curricula and training programs. Embracing innovative educational approaches can empower individuals and communities to mitigate risks and respond effectively to emergencies. 
  5. Innovations in Construction and Urban Planning: Future innovations in construction materials and urban planning have the potential to transform mitigation strategies for disaster-prone areas. Technologies like self-healing concrete and flood-resistant urban landscapes offer sustainable solutions for enhancing resilience to natural hazards. Integrating these innovations into urban development plans can mitigate risks and minimize the impact of disasters on vulnerable communities. 

Join us next month as we continue to uncover emerging trends and insights shaping the future of Homeland Security. If you wish to reach the authors directly, please contact Robin Champ and Mark Bills. 

COLUMN: Foresight Finds: Emergency Management Edition Homeland Security Today
Robin L. Champ and Mark Bills
Robin L. Champ is a visionary leader in strategic foresight and strategy management, currently serving as the Vice President, Strategic Foresight at LBL Strategies. With a distinguished career spanning key roles in both the Department of Defense and the U.S. Secret Service, Robin brings unparalleled expertise to the table. Retired as the Chief of the Enterprise Strategy Division at the United States Secret Service, Robin led the organization’s foresight and strategic planning efforts. Notably, she also co-chaired the Federal Foresight Community of Interest, showcasing her commitment to advancing foresight practices across government. Prior to her tenure at USSS, Robin served as the Chief of the Global Futures Office at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). There, she developed a pioneering methodology encompassing stakeholder interviews, scenario-based planning, SWOT analysis, policy analysis, and crowdsourcing. This approach formed the bedrock of the Agency’s Strategic Plan, solidifying Robin’s reputation as a thought leader in the field. Robin’s influence extended even further at DTRA, where she led the Project on Advanced Systems and Concepts for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Through strategic studies and dialogues, she addressed critical national security and CWMD challenges, forging collaborations with esteemed institutions like the National Defense University and the U.S. Air Force Institute for National Security Studies. Her tenure at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) saw her at the forefront of the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, where she played a pivotal role as the DLA Lead. Notably, Robin authored the DLA Transformation Roadmap and served as the Program Manager for DLA’s Balanced Scorecard, leaving an indelible mark on the agency’s strategic trajectory. In addition to her official positions, Ms. Champ is a U.S. Army proclaimed “Mad Scientist, and also serves as an “Expert in Residence” for Toffler Associates. Robin’s illustrious career has earned her accolades, including a commendation from the Vice President of the United States, the prestigious DTRA Director’s Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, and the U.S. Secret Service Director’s Impact Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Advertising from the University of Maryland, where she graduated at the pinnacle of her Advertising class. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from NDU’s Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) – now the Eisenhower School, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows program. A sought-after keynote speaker on foresight, Robin has graced numerous forums, including the International Association for Strategy Professionals, Federal Foresight Community of Interest, Palladium Strategy Summit, National Defense University, American Society of Microbiology, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy National Labs, OPM’s Federal Executive Institute, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Mark Bills has over thirty years of experience helping companies use new and emerging technologies to improve their competitive position, grow their revenues, and improve their operating performance. He has earned this experience as a business and technology executive and a management consultant to Fortune 1000® companies in many industries. Mark also has over twenty years of experience as an Adjunct Professor teaching graduate and Executive MBA courses on product development, strategy development/execution, and innovation management. Mark earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Southern California. He has continued his learning by completing several Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) programs.
See Full Bio
Previous article
COLUMN: AI on the Ballot: Shaping the Future of Democracy and Governance
Robin L. Champ and Mark Bills
Robin L. Champ and Mark Bills
Robin L. Champ is a visionary leader in strategic foresight and strategy management, currently serving as the Vice President, Strategic Foresight at LBL Strategies. With a distinguished career spanning key roles in both the Department of Defense and the U.S. Secret Service, Robin brings unparalleled expertise to the table. Retired as the Chief of the Enterprise Strategy Division at the United States Secret Service, Robin led the organization’s foresight and strategic planning efforts. Notably, she also co-chaired the Federal Foresight Community of Interest, showcasing her commitment to advancing foresight practices across government. Prior to her tenure at USSS, Robin served as the Chief of the Global Futures Office at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). There, she developed a pioneering methodology encompassing stakeholder interviews, scenario-based planning, SWOT analysis, policy analysis, and crowdsourcing. This approach formed the bedrock of the Agency’s Strategic Plan, solidifying Robin’s reputation as a thought leader in the field. Robin’s influence extended even further at DTRA, where she led the Project on Advanced Systems and Concepts for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD). Through strategic studies and dialogues, she addressed critical national security and CWMD challenges, forging collaborations with esteemed institutions like the National Defense University and the U.S. Air Force Institute for National Security Studies. Her tenure at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) saw her at the forefront of the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, where she played a pivotal role as the DLA Lead. Notably, Robin authored the DLA Transformation Roadmap and served as the Program Manager for DLA’s Balanced Scorecard, leaving an indelible mark on the agency’s strategic trajectory. In addition to her official positions, Ms. Champ is a U.S. Army proclaimed “Mad Scientist, and also serves as an “Expert in Residence” for Toffler Associates. Robin’s illustrious career has earned her accolades, including a commendation from the Vice President of the United States, the prestigious DTRA Director’s Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, and the U.S. Secret Service Director’s Impact Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Advertising from the University of Maryland, where she graduated at the pinnacle of her Advertising class. Additionally, she holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from NDU’s Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) – now the Eisenhower School, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows program. A sought-after keynote speaker on foresight, Robin has graced numerous forums, including the International Association for Strategy Professionals, Federal Foresight Community of Interest, Palladium Strategy Summit, National Defense University, American Society of Microbiology, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy National Labs, OPM’s Federal Executive Institute, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Mark Bills has over thirty years of experience helping companies use new and emerging technologies to improve their competitive position, grow their revenues, and improve their operating performance. He has earned this experience as a business and technology executive and a management consultant to Fortune 1000® companies in many industries. Mark also has over twenty years of experience as an Adjunct Professor teaching graduate and Executive MBA courses on product development, strategy development/execution, and innovation management. Mark earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Southern California. He has continued his learning by completing several Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) programs.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals