Community Awareness Briefing Training Event: Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) invites you to the virtual Community Awareness Briefing (CAB) training event “Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism in Your Community.”

CAB: Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism in Your Community

Thursday, October 6, 2022

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

No-cost Virtual Event via Microsoft Teams

Click Here to Register

The Community Awareness Briefing (CAB) is a training that provides a foundation for communities across the country to learn about targeted violence prevention efforts.

The program provides communities with information and tools that are available to assist them with understanding the issues and learning more about how they can prevent targeted violence and terrorism within their communities.

Family, friends, and colleagues are often the first to see behavioral changes in individuals – knowing what to look for and how to reach out for help are critical to preventing targeted violence and terrorism.

Please join us and learn how to raise awareness about targeted violence and terrorism and ways communities can protect themselves and their loved ones through effective prevention and intervention strategies.

AGENDA:

12:30 p.m. ET – Welcome and Introductions

12:35 p.m. ET – Opening Remarks

12:45 p.m. ET – DHS Prevention Partners Remarks Evan Schleicher, Program Manager, National Threat Evaluation and Reporting Office (NTER) Lindsay Burton, Acting Deputy Associate Director, CISA’s School Safety Task Force (CISA-SSTF) Katie Lord, Domestic Security Strategist, U.S. Secret Service, National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC)

1:15 p.m. ET – Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism in Your Community – A Community Awareness Briefing Scotty Davidson, Lead Training and Curriculum Specialist, Center for Prevention Programs & Partnerships (CP3) Joseph Masztalics, Regional Prevention Coordinator, Michigan, Center for Prevention Programs & Partnerships (CP3)

2:30 p.m. ET – Closing

To find out more, email us at CABbriefingrequests@hq.dhs.gov or visit www.dhs.gov/cp3.

