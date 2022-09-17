63.2 F
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismEducation and Training

Community Awareness Briefing Training Event: Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism

By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3) invites you to the virtual Community Awareness Briefing (CAB) training event “Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism in Your Community.”

CAB: Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism in Your Community

Thursday, October 6, 2022

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

No-cost Virtual Event via Microsoft Teams

Click Here to Register

The Community Awareness Briefing (CAB) is a training that provides a foundation for communities across the country to learn about targeted violence prevention efforts.

The program provides communities with information and tools that are available to assist them with understanding the issues and learning more about how they can prevent targeted violence and terrorism within their communities.

Family, friends, and colleagues are often the first to see behavioral changes in individuals – knowing what to look for and how to reach out for help are critical to preventing targeted violence and terrorism.

Please join us and learn how to raise awareness about targeted violence and terrorism and ways communities can protect themselves and their loved ones through effective prevention and intervention strategies.

AGENDA:

  • 12:30 p.m. ET – Welcome and Introductions
  • 12:35 p.m. ET – Opening Remarks
  • 12:45 p.m. ET – DHS Prevention Partners Remarks
    • Evan Schleicher, Program Manager, National Threat Evaluation and Reporting Office (NTER)
    • Lindsay Burton, Acting Deputy Associate Director, CISA’s School Safety Task Force (CISA-SSTF)
    • Katie Lord, Domestic Security Strategist, U.S. Secret Service, National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC)
  • 1:15 p.m. ET – Preventing Targeted Violence and Terrorism in Your Community – A Community Awareness Briefing
    • Scotty Davidson, Lead Training and Curriculum Specialist, Center for Prevention Programs & Partnerships (CP3)
    • Joseph Masztalics, Regional Prevention Coordinator, Michigan, Center for Prevention Programs & Partnerships (CP3)
  • 2:30 p.m. ET – Closing

To find out more, email us at CABbriefingrequests@hq.dhs.gov or visit www.dhs.gov/cp3.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

