Contractors Alerted That USCIS Is Transitioning from eQIP to eAPP

Per the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), eQIP will be decommissioned on October 1, 2023 (Federal Investigations Notice 23.02, 4/12/23). To proactively preserve the integrity of applicant data during the transition, USCIS will initiate all investigative forms in eAPP on July 12th. This will substantially reduce the potential for data loss during the government-wide transition.

USCIS has been actively piloting this process across all applicable lines of business and anticipates the full-scale transition will be seamless for applicants and industry partners where the only noticeable difference is completion/submission of the standard forms in a new platform. eAPP leverages several technologies not currently available within eQIP promoting both the security posture of the system and our end user data as well as enhancing the overall applicant experience. It will streamline the investigative process and ultimately reduce the applicant’s time to complete the form through clarifying definitions, timeline review, address validation, real-time feedback, and logical section grouping. This will not have any effect on the current reciprocity determination process and will only impact applicants who require an investigation.

New hire applicants will continue to be contacted by the Office of Security & Integrity, Personnel Security Division when individuals require the completion of a security questionnaire via eAPP. The only noticeable difference by the contractor applicant is the completion/submission of the standard forms in a new platform.

Any questions regarding this transition may be submitted to the [email protected]

