Criswell Delivers Keynote Remarks on Climate Change, Community Resilience at 2022 ESRI User Conference

"We have to understand the threats that we have faced in the past, but we have to be better prepared for the threats that we are going to face in the future."

By Homeland Security Today
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell delivers remarks during the Esri User Conference July 11, 2022. (FEMA photo)

On Monday July 11, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell delivered keynote remarks at the 2022 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) User Conference in San Diego, California. At the event, she discussed how geospatial and predictive forecasting tools help to make communities more resilient in the face of climate change and support FEMA’s readiness to respond to disasters.

“We have to understand the threats that we have faced in the past, but we have to be better prepared for the threats that we are going to face in the future, because our landscape is changing,” said Administrator Criswell. “We have to start to embrace the fact that our world is changing around us, and we have to be able to use this type of technology to help us plan for the future. This type of predictive data … has never been more important to help our emergency management community get ahead of the threats that we are going to face in the future.”

The Administrator’s remarks as delivered can be found at the link. Following her remarks, she participated in a sit-down conversation with Esri President and Founder Jack Dangermond.

Read more at FEMA

