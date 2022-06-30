85.6 F
Critical Infrastructure Bomb Threat Awareness Resources

By Homeland Security Today
One of the pipe bombs discovered Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (FBI)

There has been an uptick in the use of strategic mass bomb threat campaigns against critical infrastructure, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Office for Bombing Prevention (OBP).

The campaigns have targeted:

  • Election polling locations.
  • Higher education institutions (including Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
  • Medical facilities.
  • Faith-based organizations (including Jewish community centers).

Resources to help you prepare and respond

The OBP has resources with best practices and threat assessment parameters to evaluate threats on a case-by-case basis, including:

Mass Bomb Threat Postcard PDF
An outline of the different bomb threat levels with appropriate actions to take.
Critical information on the indicators of a bomb threat and its potential impact on an operational and psychological level.
TRIPwire Awareness Bulletin (TAB) for Responding to Mass Bomb Threat Campaigns PDF
Resources for a managed response to bomb threat campaigns.

These materials include both virtual and in-person training, checklists, educational videos and more.

For information about these and other resources to help stakeholders react to bomb threats or suspicious items, go to OBP’s “What to Do: Bomb Threat Resources” webpage.

Read more at the U.S. Fire Administration

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

