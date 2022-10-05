49.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSSubject Matter Areas

CWMD Acting Assistant Secretary Gary Rasicot Meets with San Francisco Officials to Discuss Securing the Cities and BioWatch

CWMD provides training, equipment, specialized expertise, and grant funding to STC jurisdictions in more than a dozen major cities in America.

By Homeland Security Today
Acting Assistant Secretary Rasicot delivered opening remarks at the Securing the Cities semi-annual meeting in San Francisco on Sept. 27, 2022. (DHS photo)

The Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) Acting Assistant Secretary Gary Rasicot traveled to San Francisco, California, last week to attend meetings with state and local public health officials, law enforcement, and first responders from two of CWMD’s signature programs: BioWatch and Securing the Cities (STC).

“Keeping our communities safe is this Office’s number one priority. Our signature programs, Securing the Cities and BioWatch, help ensure threats are detected early, so first responders can act quickly,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Gary Rasicot. “The City of San Francisco should be very proud of their first responders. They are doing all they can do, leveraging all available federal support, to make sure the citizens of this region are protected and that the first responders are prepared to respond to any incidents that may occur.”

On Tuesday, Acting Assistant Secretary Rasicot attended CWMD’s semi-annual STC meeting, which brought together the program managers from each STC region to share best practices and trends with one another. The STC Program is designed to prevent radiological or nuclear terrorist attacks in high-risk urban areas. CWMD provides training, equipment, specialized expertise, and grant funding to STC jurisdictions in more than a dozen major cities in America.

In addition to participating in the STC Program, San Francisco also operates a BioWatch Program. On Monday, Acting Assistant Secretary Rasicot met with public health officials from across the San Francisco Bay Area to discuss the status of the BioWatch program. BioWatch gives warning of an airborne bioterrorist attack. CWMD leads the program in over 30 metropolitan areas across the United States, and while it is an integrated biodefense network that is federally funded and managed, it is locally operated.

CWMD continues to support our communities and keep them safe by serving as DHS’s focal point for countering weapons of mass destruction. By supporting operational partners across federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels, CWMD coordinates DHS efforts to safeguard the United States against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

Read more at DHS

Previous articleImpacket and Exfiltration Tool Used to Steal Sensitive Information from Defense Industrial Base Organization
Next articleDHS Taps Key Architect of 9/11 Response to Oversee Domestic Counterterrorism Efforts
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals