CWMD to Hold Industry Engagement Day on Radiological Threat Detection Goals

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office’s (CWMD) mission is to enable operational partners to prevent weapons of mass destruction use against the Homeland and promote readiness for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. CWMD continually assesses, develops, and procures radiation detection equipment for deployment by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies to enhance the Nation’s ability to detect and prevent terrorists and other threat actors use of radiological and nuclear (rad/nuc) materials.

DHS has led research and development (R&D) efforts to develop Thallium Bromide (TlBr) gamma detection capability as a viable technology for over 15 years, first through the work of the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office followed by that of CWMD. Recent findings demonstrate the viability of incorporating TlBr as a method to achieve CWMD’s goal of significantly improving the technical performance of current rad/nuc detectors while significantly lowering costs. CWMD will host an all-day Industry Engagement Day on-line using Microsoft TEAMS on February 7, 2023, to share the current state of the TlBr technology research and the CWMD vision for future TlBr detection equipment.

Also, on February 8 and 9, 2023, CWMD will offer follow-up one-on-one session opportunities to start gathering feedback as to how to meet the CWMD technology transfer goals described below.

CWMD foresees a need for Radiological Isotope Identification Devices (RIIDs) in support of Government users . CWMD is interested in collaborating with industry in this CWMD effort to demonstrate viability of TlBr technology as a suitable gamma detector for next-generation RIIDs.

RIIDs are handheld devices used in primary and secondary security screening procedures to find rad/nuc material in a small area. Examples of small area environments include cars, trucks, small vessels, train engines, and small or medium sized aircraft. Secondary screening is a purposeful search to localize, identify, and classify rad/nuc materials detected during a primary screening. Next generation RIIDs must increase the probability of detecting and identifying radiation sources while being relatively light-weight, compact, easy to use, rugged, mobile, and of sufficiently low-cost to support widespread deployment.

This RFI announces CWMD’s upcoming TlBr RIID Industry Engagement Day and seeks information about interested parties wishing to attend. Interested parties are being asked to submit information regarding their experience in developing radiation detectors, previous products, and interest in participation for future TlBr-based RIID prototype development in order to register for the event. The TlBr RIID Industry Engagement Day is aimed at sharing the current state of the TlBr technology research and the CWMD vision for future TlBr detection equipment with the interested potential industry partners. CWMD is also anticipating collecting feedback utilized to support market research and obtain information about the interest and capability of industry to collaborate with CWMD on the development of TlBr-based RIID prototypes. The NAICS code is 334519 – Other Measuring and Controlling Device Manufacturing. This is not a Solicitation.

For all interested parties wishing to attend the TlBr RIID Industry Engagement Day event, please submit completed Industry Event Registration Form by emailing it to CWMDIndustryEvents@hq.dhs.gov and CWMDSecurity@hq.dhs.gov by January 31, 2023. The subject line of the email should contain the RFI number (70RWMD22RFI00000014). Proprietary information should not be included in this RFI response. Please be advised that all submissions become government property and will not be returned.

