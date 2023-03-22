Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Discusses Work to Help ‘Target-Rich, Cyber-Poor’ Sectors

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) held its sixth Cybersecurity Advisory Committee meeting, the first quarterly meeting of 2023.

Swearing in the new members announced yesterday, Director Easterly highlighted how their background and expertise will provide additional insight into how CISA can protect the nation’s critical infrastructure from increasing cyber threats, to include informing our work to help ‘target-rich, cyber-poor’ sectors. She discussed how bringing on leaders with rich background in government, including two former Congressmen, the recently retired National Cyber Director, and leaders from the State of New Hampshire and the UK’s former CEO of National Cyber Security Centre is critical to our efforts to collaborate across all levels of government and across the globe. She also spoke to the collective insight of the group from leading technology manufacturers, including several new members, that will inform our work to encourage technology manufacturers to build products that are both secure by default and secure by design.

Director Easterly then led a discussion on CISA’s response to the recommendations submitted at the September 2022 meeting and subcommittees’ path forward. Chairs of each subcommittee, including Transforming the Cyber Workforce, Turning the Corner on Cyber Hygiene, Technical Advisory Council, Building Resilience and Reducing Systemic Risk to Critical Infrastructure, National Cybersecurity Alert System, and Corporate Cyber Responsibility, discussed the path forward and work to come based on this feedback.

Established in 2021, the Committee, was created to provide recommendations to the CISA Director that will help to advance the cybersecurity mission of CISA as well as strengthen the cybersecurity of the United States.

“I am thrilled to welcome our newest members, who bring a wealth of experience from across government and industry and look forward to their added perspectives in making recommendations to build a more cyber resilient nation to confront the cybersecurity challenges we face,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. The insightful recommendations the Committee has already developed, and their continuous work are instrumental in helping CISA become the Nation’s Cyber Defense Agency our nation needs and deserves.”

The next CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee meeting will be in-person in June. Details and information on how to attend will be forthcoming.

The full agenda from today’s meeting is available here. More information on CISA’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee is available here.

Read more at CISA