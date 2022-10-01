Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022: See Yourself in Cyber

Since 2004, the President of the United States and Congress have declared October to be Cybersecurity Awareness Month, helping individuals protect themselves online as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) lead a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise cybersecurity awareness nationally and internationally.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month Theme

See Yourself in Cyber

This year’s campaign theme — “See Yourself in Cyber” — demonstrates that while cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it’s really all about people . This October will focus on the “people” part of cybersecurity, providing information and resources to help educate CISA partners and the public, and ensure all individuals and organizations make smart decisions whether on the job, at home or at school – now and in the future. We encourage each of you to engage in this year’s efforts by creating your own cyber awareness campaigns and sharing this messaging with your peers.

For individuals and families, we encourage you to See Yourself taking action to stay safe online.

For those considering joining the cyber community, we encourage you to See Yourself joining the cyber workforce. We'll be talking with leaders from across the country about how we can build a cybersecurity workforce that is bigger, more diverse and dedicated to solving the problems that will help keep the American people safe.

For our partners in industry, we encourage you to See Yourself as part of the solution. That means putting operational collaboration into practice, working together to share information in real-time, and reducing risk and build resilience from the start to protect America's critical infrastructure and the systems that Americans rely on every day.

4 Things You Can Do

Throughout October, CISA and NCA will highlight key action steps that everyone should take:

Think Before You Click: Recognize and Report Phishing: If a link looks a little off, think before you click. It could be an attempt to get sensitive information or install malware.

Update Your Software: Don't delay — If you see a software update notification, act promptly. Better yet, turn on automatic updates.

Use Strong Passwords: Use passwords that are long, unique, and randomly generated. Use password managers to generate and remember different, complex passwords for each of your accounts. A passwords manager will encrypt passwords securing them for you!

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication: You need more than a password to protect your online accounts, and enabling MFA makes you significantly less likely to get hacked.

Interested in becoming a Cybersecurity Awareness Month partner? Join the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Campaign!

Are you an individual, organization, business, government agency, nonprofit, association, school, or academic institution, interested in partnering with the Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign?

Cybersecurity Awareness Month partners help promote vital cybersecurity information throughout October and all year long that is important for your organization, leadership and staff combat cyber threats as they continue to grow.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month partners receive a Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022 toolkit which includes the following resources:

Ways to Create a Campaign

Partner Toolkit Sample social media posts Sample email to send to employees Sample newsletter article Cybersecurity tip sheets Cybersecurity talking points

Cybersecurity 101 presentation

Cybersecurity Awareness Month presentation template

Cybersecurity Awareness Month logos and graphics

Interested in becoming a partner?

For more information, and to become a Cybersecurity Awareness Month partner email us at Cyberawareness@cisa.dhs.gov.

We appreciate your support in helping us protect our nation from cyber attacks and to be safe and secure online, at work, and at home.