David Warrington Sworn in as New FEMA Region 2 Administrator

David Warrington was sworn in Tuesday by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell as Regional Administrator for Region 2 at a ceremony at One World Trade Center (1WTC).

President Biden appointed Warrington on January 20 to serve as Regional Administrator for Region 2, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security. Mr. Warrington’s appointment will be critical to the President’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change. He has almost 20 years of experience in the public sector.

Most recently Mr. Warrington was the Senior Manager of Strategic Preparedness for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, where he was responsible for developing an all-hazards risk management program to assess complex threats and lead the evaluation of mitigation strategies. Since 2014, Mr. Warrington has led the advancement of next generation technology for the Agency’s chemical, biological, and radiological defense efforts. In 2019, he oversaw the review and comprehensive updates to all the Port Authority’s emergency operations plans.

Throughout his career Mr. Warrington has served in a leadership capacity for all command positions within the Port Authority’s incident command structure including responses to Hurricanes Sandy and Irene, U.S. Airways flight 1549 crash into the Hudson River, and numerous named winter storms. Additionally, he had a lead role in coordinating Agency resources to support Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey, and the 2015 Papal visit to New York City, both designated National Special Security Events. Mr. Warrington received his Bachelor of Arts degree from York College of Pennsylvania with a focus in criminal justice.

