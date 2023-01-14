DHS Alerts All Service Contractors on FY22 Service Contract Reporting Deadline in the System for Award Management

This is a Special Notice to all Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Service Contractors. This is to alert you that the January 31, 2023 deadline for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Service Contract Reporting (SCR) is fast approaching. The System for Award Management (SAM) opened on October 6, 2022 for FY22 Service Contract Reporting and closes on January 31, 2023.

The attached notice provides further information regarding this upcoming deadline and all other necessary requirements. If you are unsure if you are required to report, contact your contracting officer immediately.

When is SAM open for SCR?

SAM opened for FY22 SCR on October 6, 2022 and closes on January 31, 2023. Contractors are reminded to complete data entry by December 15, 2022. Although the reporting period ends on January 31, 2023, data reported after December 15, 2022 may be considered late.

What is SCR?

The FAR requires prime and first-tier contractors to report in SAM for the previous fiscal year (1) the total dollar amount invoiced for services performed and (2) direct labor hours expended on the services performed under certain contracts.

SCR applies to all contracts for services that contain Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) clause 52.204-14, Service Contract Reporting Requirements, or FAR clause 52.204-15, Service Contract Reporting Requirements for Indefinite-Delivery Contracts.

How do I know which of my awards require SCR?

Per FAR 4.1705, awards made for services and meeting certain contract type and dollar thresholds require SCR. The following information is provided to assist you in determining if your award qualifies:

You are required to report , if you received a DHS award that is a cost-reimbursement, time-and-materials, or labor-hour service type of contract with a total estimated value that is greater than or equal to the simplified acquisition threshold.

You are required to report , if you received a DHS award that is fixed priced with a total estimated value of:

, if you received a DHS award that is fixed priced with a total estimated value of: $2.5M or more awarded in FY 2014;

$1M or more awarded in FY 2015; or

$500K or more awarded in FY 2016 and subsequent years.

If you are still unsure if you are required to report, contact your contracting officer immediately.

How do I report in SAM?

The SAM “Quick Start Guide for Service Contract Reporting” is located at the following link:

https://www.fsd.gov/sys_attachment.do?sys_id=d138e3861b56f810fe314000f54bcb96.

Who do I contact if I have technical/systems questions about SCR?

If you have technical questions regarding SAM, contact the Federal Service Desk at

https://www.fsd.gov/gsafsd_sp/?id=gsa_landing.

What can happen if I do not report in SAM?

As a reminder, FAR 4.1704 states that contracting officers shall exercise appropriate contractual remedies and make the contractor’s failure to comply with the reporting requirements a part of the contractor’s performance evaluation in the Contractor Performance Assessment Report Systems (CPARS).

