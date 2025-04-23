Tonight, Know2Protect — the national campaign dedicated to combating child exploitation and online threats — will host a high-impact livestream event featuring Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Dennis Fetting and country music star John Rich.
Together, they will discuss how families and communities can better protect children from online predators—and what steps we can all take to stay informed and proactive.
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Livestream: Protecting Kids Online – A Conversation with John Rich & HSI
WHEN: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 7:00 pm CT / 8:00 pm ET
WHERE: Watch on X @Know2Protect and @JohnRich
WHO: Hosted by Know2Protect with guests:
- Special Agent Dennis Fetting, DHS Homeland Security Investigations
- John Rich, Award-Winning Country Musician