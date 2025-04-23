64 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
DHS and Country Star John Rich Team Up for Urgent Livestream about Protecting Kids from Online Predators

Tonight, Know2Protect — the national campaign dedicated to combating child exploitation and online threats — will host a high-impact livestream event featuring Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Dennis Fetting and country music star John Rich.

Together, they will discuss how families and communities can better protect children from online predators—and what steps we can all take to stay informed and proactive.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Livestream: Protecting Kids Online – A Conversation with John Rich & HSI

WHEN: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 7:00 pm CT / 8:00 pm ET

WHERE: Watch on X @Know2Protect and @JohnRich

WHO: Hosted by Know2Protect with guests:

  • Special Agent Dennis Fetting, DHS Homeland Security Investigations
  • John Rich, Award-Winning Country Musician
