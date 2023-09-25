DHS and Hundreds of Partners Urge Public to Take ‘Pledge to Protect’ on Annual ‘If You See Something, Say Something®’ Awareness Day

In recognition of “If You See Something, Say Something®” Awareness Day, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and the entire Department of Homeland Security are urging the public to “Pledge to Protect” their communities. In 2018, DHS designated September 25 as National #SeeSayDay. This year, DHS encourages everyone to make a “Pledge to Protect” their communities by learning the signs of suspicious activity, speaking up immediately to local authorities if they see something suspicious, and posting their pledge on social media. Anyone can learn how to participate and take the “Pledge to Protect” by visiting www.dhs.gov/seesayday.

“Homeland security begins with hometown security. We all have a responsibility to take the pledge to recognize and report suspicious activity,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Ensuring our collective security takes all of us, working together and looking out for each other. Pledge to Protect with us, learn the signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity, and understand the ways you can take action to keep your community safe. Every effort, no matter how small, could save lives.”

Secretary Mayorkas took part in a call earlier this month with DHS’ “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign partner organizations across the country stressing the importance of the awareness day. Today on #SeeSayDay, these partners will urge everyone to take the pledge on social media using the hashtag #SeeSayDay. Secretary Mayorkas also recorded a video message that partners are encouraged to share.

Over the past decade, the “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign has grown to partner with hundreds of organizations, including:

Federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments;

Law enforcement and first responders;

Academic institutions;

Faith-based organizations;

Entertainment venues and sports leagues;

Public transportation agencies;

Tourism and hospitality associations; and

Private sector businesses.

These campaign partners are vital to helping spread public awareness nationwide by amplifying the “If You See Something, Say Something®” message to their communities and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.dhs.gov/seesayday.

The slogan “If You See Something, Say Something®” was originally implemented and trademarked by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority after 9/11 and licensed to DHS to implement a national campaign in July 2010. It launched in conjunction with the Nationwide Suspicious Activity Reporting Initiative (NSI) aimed at training law enforcement on how to recognize threats to our nation. For more information, visit www.dhs.gov/seesayday.