DHS and Republic of Korea Sign Agreement for Homeland Security Research and Development

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and the Republic of Korea’s (ROK) Ministry of National Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) focused on enhancing domestic security capabilities through the exchange of information and applications of emerging technologies.

“The MOU is the latest example of S&T’s commitment to working side-by-side with its valued global partners on matters of shared interest and growth. This partnership with the ROK, which specifically emphasizes standards and interoperability of critical emerging technologies, will directly benefit the safety and security of our citizens,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology, who participated in the signing ceremony with his counterpart from DAPA, Mr. Yongjin Jo, Director of Defense Technology Policy.

The MOU is a significant achievement that enables DHS S&T and its counterparts in the ROK to establish technical exchanges on future-oriented and advanced science and technology to counter weapons of mass destruction and cyber threats.

The ceremony with DAPA is the first of several meetings and signing events Dr. Kusnezov will attend this week with counterparts from the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation. His visit emphasizes the vital role U.S. and ROK technology cooperation plays in strengthening the strategic alliance between the two nations.

