DHS Announces New 23.1 Small Business Innovation Research Pre-Solicitation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program released seven topics for the new SBIR 23.1 Pre-solicitation. During this period, small business can review the topics and ask clarifying technical questions about topic requirements.

“The SBIR program provides an opportunity for small businesses, including those that have never partnered with us before, to engage with DHS and make a real-world impact by addressing some of our most pressing homeland security challenges,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR director. “These seven topics cover a wide range of areas, and we look forward to seeing what novel solutions these innovators generate.”

Full topic descriptions for the titles listed below are available on SAM.gov. Technical questions should be directed to the technical point of contact for each topic, listed in the 23.1 SBIR Topic Areas document. Small businesses have until 5:00 p.m. ET on December 15, 2022, to submit their questions.

The DHS topics in the 23.1 SBIR Pre-Solicitation are:

DHS231-001 – Accurate and Real-time Hardware-assisted Detection of Cyber Attacks

– Accurate and Real-time Hardware-assisted Detection of Cyber Attacks DHS231-002 – Air Cargo Manifest Analysis to Aid Screeners

– Air Cargo Manifest Analysis to Aid Screeners DHS231-003 – First Responder Credentialing

– First Responder Credentialing DHS231-004 – Machine Learning Based Integration of Alarm Resolution Sensors

– Machine Learning Based Integration of Alarm Resolution Sensors DHS231-005 – Mission Critical Services Server-to-Server Communication, voice communications, 3GPP-Standards

– Mission Critical Services Server-to-Server Communication, voice communications, 3GPP-Standards DHS231-006 – Reduced Order Modeling of Critical Infrastructure Protect Surfaces

– Reduced Order Modeling of Critical Infrastructure Protect Surfaces DHS231-007 – Theoretical Classification Methodologies to Enable Detection with Predicted Signatures

Innovative small businesses conducting research and development are encouraged to register for the Deconstructing SBIR: 23.1 Solicitation “Who Understood the Assignment?” webinar on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 2 PM ET. During this live event, the DHS SBIR director will talk about the upcoming solicitation, requirements to participate in the program and how technologies developed through SBIR can support DHS component technology needs. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions about SBIR and the 23.1 Pre-Solicitation.

Read more at DHS S&T