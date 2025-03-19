DHS Announces Retirement of Deputy Chief Procurement Officer Nina Ferraro

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the retirement of Deputy Chief Procurement Officer (DCPO) Nina Ferraro after more than 42 years of dedicated federal service.

Ferraro joined the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) in 2016, serving in several key leadership positions before assuming her role as DCPO. During her nearly 10-year tenure at OCPO, she provided critical leadership during challenging periods, including the global pandemic, while spearheading innovative procurement policies and practices that enhanced mission effectiveness across the Department.

Prior to joining DHS headquarters, Ferraro spent 23 years with the Department of Navy, primarily at the Naval Facilities Engineering Command and Navy Crane Center in various contracting and leadership roles. She transitioned to DHS in 2005, where she led numerous major initiatives, including establishing a centralized contracting organization for the DHS Federal Protective Service and reorganizing the procurement office while serving as Senior Procurement Executive at the Office of Personnel Management.

Throughout her career, Ferraro has been recognized for her commitment to mentoring and developing procurement professionals. Her exceptional service was acknowledged in 2023 when she received the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award, the highest honor bestowed upon career members of the Senior Executive Service.

In announcing her retirement, Chief Procurement Officer Paul Courtney praised Ferraro, stating in his email to the workforce, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation for her service, leadership, and unwavering dedication,” particularly noting her passion for supporting and inspiring the procurement workforce. The Department extends its gratitude for her service and wishes her well in her retirement.