65.5 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 3, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryPeople on the Move
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityFederal Government

DHS Announces Senior Cybersecurity Appointments

David Larrimore is named as Chief Technology Officer for DHS, a role he previously held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) component between 2016 and 2019.

By Kylie Bielby
David Larrimore (left) and Robert Costello (right).

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced two senior cybersecurity appointments.

David Larrimore is named as Chief Technology Officer for DHS, a role he previously held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) component between 2016 and 2019. Between federal appointments, Larrimore was Lead Solution engineer at Salesforce.

Prior to his move to ICE, he was a Cloud Strategist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and an IT Manager at the General Services Administration.

Larrimore has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual Communication from Salisbury University.

DHS also announced that Robert Costello has stepped into the role of Chief Information Officer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Costello previously spent nine years at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), most recently as Executive Director of the Office of Information Technology’s Enterprise Networks and Technology Support Directorate and Acting Executive Director of the Border Enforcement and Management Systems Directorate. Prior to joining CBP, Costello was the Director of Network Engineering at ICE. He left CBP in March this year and has returned to federal government after a brief spell in the private sector.

Costello is a U.S Air Force and U.S Air Force Reserve veteran. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Fordham University.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)
Previous articleJustice Department Announces First Federal Agents to Use Body-Worn Cameras
Next articleRemembering 9/11: Attacks 20 Years Ago Shaped Today’s FBI
Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.