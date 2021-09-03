DHS Announces Senior Cybersecurity Appointments

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced two senior cybersecurity appointments.

David Larrimore is named as Chief Technology Officer for DHS, a role he previously held at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) component between 2016 and 2019. Between federal appointments, Larrimore was Lead Solution engineer at Salesforce.

Prior to his move to ICE, he was a Cloud Strategist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and an IT Manager at the General Services Administration.

Larrimore has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Visual Communication from Salisbury University.

DHS also announced that Robert Costello has stepped into the role of Chief Information Officer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Costello previously spent nine years at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), most recently as Executive Director of the Office of Information Technology’s Enterprise Networks and Technology Support Directorate and Acting Executive Director of the Border Enforcement and Management Systems Directorate. Prior to joining CBP, Costello was the Director of Network Engineering at ICE. He left CBP in March this year and has returned to federal government after a brief spell in the private sector.

Costello is a U.S Air Force and U.S Air Force Reserve veteran. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Fordham University.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)