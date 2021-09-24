DHS ATD Case Management Pilot Program: National Board Application Extended to October 8

The application process to serve on the National Board of the new DHS Alternatives to Detention Case Management Program (CMPP) has been extended to Friday, October 8, 11:59 pm EDT. Members of the National Board must have experience in the immigration or asylum field, alternatives to detention and/or case management programs, along with additional criteria, and will be chosen via a Request for Information process, as outlined below. The National Board will be responsible for awarding funds to eligible local governments and nonprofit organizations, and overseeing and managing the pilot program.

To learn more and to apply to serve on the DHS Case Management Pilot Program National Board, please view the Request for Information (RFI) and newly updated accompanying Frequently Asked Questions. Per the RFI, please submit applications to: CRCL.CMPP@hq.dhs.gov.