69.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, September 24, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCustoms & Immigration
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Pages

DHS ATD Case Management Pilot Program: National Board Application Extended to October 8

The National Board will be responsible for awarding funds to eligible local governments and nonprofit organizations, and overseeing and managing the pilot program.   

By Homeland Security Today
At the San Ysidro port of entry a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer escorts a detainee to a processing area. (Donna Burton/Customs and Border Protection)

The application process to serve on the National Board of the new DHS Alternatives to Detention Case Management Program (CMPP) has been extended to Friday, October 8, 11:59 pm EDT. Members of the National Board must have experience in the immigration or asylum field, alternatives to detention and/or case management programs, along with additional criteria, and will be chosen via a Request for Information process, as outlined below.  The National Board will be responsible for awarding funds to eligible local governments and nonprofit organizations, and overseeing and managing the pilot program.   

To learn more and to apply to serve on the DHS Case Management Pilot Program National Board, please view the Request for Information (RFI) and newly updated accompanying Frequently Asked Questions.  Per the RFI, please submit applications to: CRCL.CMPP@hq.dhs.gov.

Previous articleBiden Appoints Commissioners to U.S. Arctic Research Commission
Next articleCOVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Mandates for EMS Agencies
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.