DHS Awards $3.15M to 20 U.S. Small Businesses for Proof-of-Concept Research

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program announced yesterday that it has awarded a total of $3,150,000 in research contracts to 20 small businesses to address seven homeland security technology needs. The topics for the DHS SBIR 23.1 Solicitation, released in December 2022, were developed to address the research and development needs of DHS components.

“Investing in new concepts is crucial to the DHS mission that relies heavily on identifying and advancing innovative technologies,” said Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “The DHS SBIR program plays a vital role in fostering innovation by providing funding and support to small businesses developing cutting edge solutions that address the evolving challenges in homeland security.”

In the first phase, the 20 companies will receive up to $150,000 from SBIR to conduct proof-of-concept research over a five-month period to address seven topic areas:

Accurate and Real-time Hardware-assisted Detection of Cyber Attacks 9 Corner Solutions (Falls Church, VA) BlueRISC, Inc (Amherst, MA) Caspia Technologies (Austin, TX) Trusted Science and Technology, Inc. (Rockville, MD)

Air Cargo Manifest Analysis to Aid Screeners Charles River Analytics Inc. (Cambridge, MA) Physical Sciences Inc. (Andover, MA) Cignal LLC (Reedsville, PA)

First Responder Credentialing Digital Bazaar, Inc. (Blackburg, VA) Merit International, Inc. (Sunnyvale, CA) Synthetik Applied Technologies, LLC (Austin, TX)

Machine Learning Based Integration of Alarm Resolution Sensors Streamline Automation, LLC (Huntsville, AL) Assured Information Security Inc. (Rome, NY) ANC Group, LLC (Alexandria, VA)

Mission Critical Services Server-to-Server Communication, Voice Communications, 3GPP-Standards Valid8.com, Inc. (Wakefield, MA) Signal System Management LLC (McLean, VA) Kryptowire, LLC (Tysons Corner, VA)

Reduced Order Modeling of Critical Infrastructure Protect Surfaces Covert Defenses LLC (West Lafayette, IN) Signal System Management LLC (McLean, VA) Tiami, LLC (Elk Grove, CA)

Theoretical Classification Methodologies to Enable Detection with Predicted Signatures CFD Research Corporation (Huntsville, AL) Deep Analytics LLC (Montpelier, VT)



At the completion of Phase I, awardees are eligible to submit proposals for a Phase II award with the objective of developing and demonstrating a working prototype.

“The DHS SBIR program encourages the collaboration between government and the private sector, facilitating the transfer of robust ideas and expertise,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR Program Director. “By engaging small businesses, the program taps into a diverse pool of talent, attracting entrepreneurial minds to help us enhance the overall security posture of the country.”

Read more at DHS S&T