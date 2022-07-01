DHS Awards $9.8M for Small Businesses to Develop Security Technology Prototypes

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program awarded a total of $9,782,624 million to small businesses to further develop technologies intended to support homeland security mission needs. The DHS SBIR program, administered by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), awarded Phase II contracts under nine topic areas in the 21.1 SBIR Solicitation issued in December 2020.

“Advancing technologies through research, development, and innovation investments are key to equipping DHS frontline workers with the tools they need to safeguard our nation,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Small businesses are critical to the execution of the DHS mission, they are a key factor to a healthy economy. The SBIR Program allows us to work with small businesses and promote a culture of innovation that not only supports economic growth but ultimately benefits the American people.”

Based on the feasibility of the technologies demonstrated in their Phase I efforts, each Phase II recipient was awarded approximately $1 million to build and demonstrate a prototype over a two-year period:

DHS211-001 – Non-Invasive Breathalyzer Detection System to Screen for Presence of Viral Respiratory Infections N5 Sensors, Inc. (Rockville, MD) Triton Systems, Inc (Chelmsford, MA)

DHS211-002 – 5G & Wi-Fi6/6E Coexistence for Secure Federal Networks Pallindrome Technologies (Hazlet, NJ)

DHS211-003 – Improved Curved Transparent Ceramic Structural Components Surmet, Corp (Burlington, MA)

DHS211-004 – Vehicle Infectious Diseases Protection MagPlasma Inc (Troy, MI)

DHS211-005 – Amphibious XTV for Ice Rescue Triton Systems, Inc (Chelmsford, MA)

DHS211-006 – Artificial Intelligence to Augment the 911 Telecommunicator Function SecureLogix (San Antonio, TX)

DHS211-007 – Software Supply Chain Identification for Compiled Binary Executables Oceanit Laboratories, Inc. (Honolulu, HI)

DHS211-008 – Intelligent Document Design: Combating Industry Trends Incentivizing Weak Security Intelligent Payload Solutions, Inc (Colorado Springs, CO)

DHS211-009 – High Throughput Non-Ionizing Screening Capability for Identifying Contraband Spectrom Inc (Tysons Corner, VA)

– High Throughput Non-Ionizing Screening Capability for Identifying Contraband

At the completion of the 24-month Phase II contracts, the awardees will have developed a prototype to demonstrate the advancement of technology, spearheading the potential for Phase III funding from private sector and/or non-SBIR government sources. The eventual goal for SBIR Phase III technologies is to develop a commercial product for end users.

To learn more about the DHS SBIR Program, visit the DHS SBIR Program Portal: https://oip.dhs.gov/sbir/public or contact STSBIR.Program@hq.dhs.gov. Visit the DHS SBIR Success Stories page to see past projects and visit our Deconstructing SBIR webinar series page for more on the program.

