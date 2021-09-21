DHS Awards FY 2021 Citizenship and Integration Grants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded nearly $10 million in grants to 40 organizations in 25 states to help prepare lawful permanent residents (LPRs) for naturalization. The fiscal year (FY) 2021 grants will run through September 2023 and provide funding to organizations that prepare LPRs for naturalization and promote civic integration through increased knowledge of English, U.S. history, and civics.

“DHS is proud to support organizations that help individuals prepare to become citizens and promote their successful integration in our communities,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “These organizations help strengthen our identity as a welcoming nation of immigrants.”

“USCIS is committed to providing information about the benefits, responsibilities and opportunities of citizenship, and the naturalization process,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “Through the USCIS grants program, we ensure that community organizations can equip the immigrants they serve with the tools they need to be successful.”

USCIS awarded the grants through two competitive funding opportunities. The first funding opportunity supports organizations that provide citizenship instruction and naturalization application assistance to LPRs. The second funding opportunity supports organizations that provide extended integration services to LPRs who have entered the United States as refugees or who have been granted asylum. In making final award decisions, USCIS considered grantees’ past performance, when applicable.

USCIS seeks to expand availability of high-quality citizenship and integration services throughout the country under the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program:

Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services: This opportunity will fund public or nonprofit organizations that offer both citizenship instruction and naturalization application services to LPRs. USCIS has awarded 39 organizations up to $250,000 each for two years through this opportunity.

This opportunity will fund public or nonprofit organizations that offer both citizenship instruction and naturalization application services to LPRs. USCIS has awarded 39 organizations up to $250,000 each for two years through this opportunity. Refugee and Asylee Integration Services Program: This opportunity will provide extended integration services with a focus on individualized programming to former refugees and asylees to attain the skills and knowledge required for successful citizenship. The program will also provide other services that help foster a sense of belonging to the United States. The grantee must design an integration support program that provides a suite of services to program beneficiaries to promote long-term civic integration and citizenship.

USCIS received support from Congress through appropriations to make these funding opportunities available to communities. The Citizenship and Integration Grant Program has awarded approximately $112 million through 513 competitive grants to immigrant-serving organizations in 39 states and the District of Columbia since it began in 2009. Now in its 13th year, the program has helped more than 290,500 LPRs prepare for citizenship.

For additional information on the Citizenship and Integration Grant Program for fiscal year 2021, visit www.uscis.gov/grants.

