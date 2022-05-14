DHS Awards RAND Corporation a Five-Year Contract to Continue Operating the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to the RAND Corporation (RAND) for the continued operation of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC). The Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) will continue to provide studies and analysis through March 23, 2027, with a maximum order limitation of $495 million.

DHS continues to focus HSOAC’s specialized policy analysis research and development on the department’s most complex research and analysis challenges. Due to high demand over the last five years, HSOAC has refined its core competencies to include two new focus areas of preparedness, response and recovery, and personnel policy and management studies. The nine focus areas for HSOAC include:

Acquisition studies

Innovation and technology acceleration

Homeland security threat and opportunity studies

Research and development (R&D) studies

Operational studies

Organizational studies

Regulatory, doctrine and policy studies

Preparedness, response and recovery (new)

Personnel policy and management studies (new)

Several offices and divisions within 12 DHS operational and headquarters components, as well as other federal departments and the White House, previously leveraged HSOAC’s institutional knowledge to provide objective, independent research and development operational analysis expertise.

