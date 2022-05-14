66.6 F
DHS Awards RAND Corporation a Five-Year Contract to Continue Operating the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center

HSOAC has refined its core competencies to include two new focus areas of preparedness, response and recovery, and personnel policy and management studies.

By Homeland Security Today
Members from Amtrak police, Transportation Security Administration and local law enforcement agencies participate in Operation RAILSAFE at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, Sept. 3, 2015. (Barry Bahler/DHS)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded a five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to the RAND Corporation (RAND) for the continued operation of the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC). The Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) will continue to provide studies and analysis through March 23, 2027, with a maximum order limitation of $495 million.

DHS continues to focus HSOAC’s specialized policy analysis research and development on the department’s most complex research and analysis challenges. Due to high demand over the last five years, HSOAC has refined its core competencies to include two new focus areas of preparedness, response and recovery, and personnel policy and management studies. The nine focus areas for HSOAC include:

  • Acquisition studies
  • Innovation and technology acceleration
  • Homeland security threat and opportunity studies
  • Research and development (R&D) studies
  • Operational studies
  • Organizational studies
  • Regulatory, doctrine and policy studies
  • Preparedness, response and recovery (new)
  • Personnel policy and management studies (new)

Several offices and divisions within 12 DHS operational and headquarters components, as well as other federal departments and the White House, previously leveraged HSOAC’s institutional knowledge to provide objective, independent research and development operational analysis expertise.

Find out more information about HSOAC.

Read more at DHS S&T

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

