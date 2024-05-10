In a ceremony held yesterday (9th May 2024), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) honored the exemplary achievements of its acquisition professionals for the fiscal year 2023. Led by Paul Courtney alongside DCPO Nina Ferraro and other key acquisition leaders, the event recognized 43 DHS professionals for their significant contributions to the department’s procurement operations.
Cheryl Berry of the U.S. Coast Guard received the prestigious title of DHS Contracting Officer of the Year, while Christopher Transue of the U.S. Secret Service was named DHS Contract Specialist of the Year. These awards highlight the critical role that skilled contracting and procurement specialists play in the effective and efficient operation of DHS.
The ceremony, organized by a dedicated team, was attended by colleagues, families, and friends of the awardees, underscoring the supportive community that underpins DHS’s mission. This annual event not only acknowledges individual excellence but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and dedication in meeting the complex procurement needs of the department.
Nina Ferraro expressed her gratitude to all those involved in the organization of the event and to those who came to support the award winners. “These awards reflect the hard work, innovation, and unwavering dedication of our procurement team. They are not just a recognition of individual achievements but a celebration of our collective commitment to excellence,” Ferraro remarked.
The Chief Procurement Officer Excellence Awards serve as a testament to the high standards and professionalism within the DHS procurement community, encouraging all members to continue striving for excellence in their service to the nation.
Congratulations to all the award recipients listed below for their outstanding contributions to DHS:
Anna Necheles
Kimberly Milewski
Miranda Collins
Melyssa Bertucci
Phillip Smith
Lynda White
Scott Bruner
Charles Eppright
Michael Kiffney
Chia-chi Yu
Christopher Robinson
York Whitaker
Michael Capovilla
Jennifer Strutt
Kimberly Cooper
Ronald Dalton
Kimberly Ware
Timothy Evans
Peter Macaluso
Sheila Henley
Colette Volkmer
Amira Reiss
Ellen Murray
Craig Doheny
Timothy Evans
Letetia Koepp
John Hayes
Nicole Hubby
James Phillips
Michele Mutschler
William Fuller
Carla Davis
James Abyad
Karla Booth
Tanisha Walcott
Tracey Harriot
Zachary Bissonette
Ronald Slater
Emi Wallace
Scott Stewart
Clayton Bell
Christopher Transue
Cheryl Berry