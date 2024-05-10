In a ceremony held yesterday (9th May 2024), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) honored the exemplary achievements of its acquisition professionals for the fiscal year 2023. Led by Paul Courtney alongside DCPO Nina Ferraro and other key acquisition leaders, the event recognized 43 DHS professionals for their significant contributions to the department’s procurement operations.

Cheryl Berry of the U.S. Coast Guard received the prestigious title of DHS Contracting Officer of the Year, while Christopher Transue of the U.S. Secret Service was named DHS Contract Specialist of the Year. These awards highlight the critical role that skilled contracting and procurement specialists play in the effective and efficient operation of DHS.

The ceremony, organized by a dedicated team, was attended by colleagues, families, and friends of the awardees, underscoring the supportive community that underpins DHS’s mission. This annual event not only acknowledges individual excellence but also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and dedication in meeting the complex procurement needs of the department.

Nina Ferraro expressed her gratitude to all those involved in the organization of the event and to those who came to support the award winners. “These awards reflect the hard work, innovation, and unwavering dedication of our procurement team. They are not just a recognition of individual achievements but a celebration of our collective commitment to excellence,” Ferraro remarked.

The Chief Procurement Officer Excellence Awards serve as a testament to the high standards and professionalism within the DHS procurement community, encouraging all members to continue striving for excellence in their service to the nation.

Congratulations to all the award recipients listed below for their outstanding contributions to DHS:

Anna Necheles

Kimberly Milewski

Miranda Collins

Melyssa Bertucci

Phillip Smith

Lynda White

Scott Bruner

Charles Eppright

Michael Kiffney

Chia-chi Yu

Christopher Robinson

York Whitaker

Michael Capovilla

Jennifer Strutt

Kimberly Cooper

Ronald Dalton

Kimberly Ware

Timothy Evans

Peter Macaluso

Sheila Henley

Colette Volkmer

Amira Reiss

Ellen Murray

Craig Doheny

Timothy Evans

Letetia Koepp

John Hayes

Nicole Hubby

James Phillips

Michele Mutschler

William Fuller

Carla Davis

James Abyad

Karla Booth

Tanisha Walcott

Tracey Harriot

Zachary Bissonette

Ronald Slater

Emi Wallace

Scott Stewart

Clayton Bell

Christopher Transue

Cheryl Berry