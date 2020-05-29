DHS Chief Procurement Officer Hosting Virtual Industry Day on COVID-19 Response

Since the posting of the General Solicitation for Innovative Commercial Products in Support of CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) Response on April 17, 2020 at beta.SAM.gov, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) capability gaps and priorities related to COVID-19 response have evolved.

To be transparent and forthright with DHS requirements, and to help inform future submissions under the solicitation, the DHS Chief Procurement Officer is hosting a virtual Industry Day on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. EST.

The Industry Day is intended to provide an opportunity for industry to hear directly from the CPO and other DHS officials about DHS’s current priorities and known problem statements related to COVID-19 response efforts.

LINK TO REGISTER FOR THIS INDUSTRY DAY: https://cvent.me/KbN0Xl

ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS

Two (2) individuals per company may register for the event. Closed to press. Registration will close at 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday, June 1, 2020 for all attendees. Details for accessing the virtual Industry Day will be included in the confirmation email. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION To request additional information or submit questions please contact: covid19csop@hq.dhs.gov.

