DHS Co-Hosting Virtual Roundtable on Building Resilience for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

The Department of Homeland Security’s Domestic Violent Extremism Equity Task Force and the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship present “Building Resilience for Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Communities Roundtable” featuring Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan on May 31 at 2 p.m. EST.

The convening will highlight DHS resources available for protecting AA and NHPI communities and businesses.

In light of ongoing racially-motivated violence towards AA and NHPI communities, including the recent attacks in Laguna Woods and Dallas, the event will also include a listening session to discuss community concerns.

Register here