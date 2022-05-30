89.5 F
DHS Co-Hosting Virtual Roundtable on Building Resilience for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities

Event to hear concerns in light of ongoing racially-motivated violence toward AA and NHPI communities, including the recent attacks in Laguna Woods and Dallas.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security’s Domestic Violent Extremism Equity Task Force and the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship present “Building Resilience for Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Communities Roundtable” featuring Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan on May 31 at 2 p.m. EST.

The convening will highlight DHS resources available for protecting AA and NHPI communities and businesses.

In light of ongoing racially-motivated violence towards AA and NHPI communities, including the recent attacks in Laguna Woods and Dallas, the event will also include a listening session to discuss community concerns.

Register here

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

