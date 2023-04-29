54.1 F
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

DHS CWMD Suspends Radiation Portal Technology Enhancement and Replacement (RAPTER) Program

CWMD planned for the development of the next generation of RPM systems based on a modular, open architecture design. 

By Homeland Security Today
Mark Jadick of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Occupational Health and Safety uses a radiation detector to ensure officer and public safety as a truck is scanned during non-intrusive inspections on commercial vehicles destined for U.S. Bank Stadium to deliver provisions and equipment for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minn., Jan. 30, 2018. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Glenn Fawcett)

The purpose of this announcement is to inform Industry of the status of the Radiation Portal Technology Enhancement and Replacement (RAPTER) Program.

The mission of the DHS office of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) is to counter attempts by terrorists and other threat actors to carry out an attack against the United States or its interests using a weapon of mass destruction. The RPM is one of the technologies used to achieve this mission, RPMs are used at U.S. Sea and Land Ports of Entry (POE) by U.S. CBP to scan cargo and conveyances and prevent the smuggling of radiological/nuclear threats or threat materials into the U.S., while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and commerce.

CWMD planned for the development of the next generation of RPM systems based on a modular, open architecture design.  The RAPTER program was intended to recapitalize the fleet of RPMs using this modular RPM design and there have been several Industry engagements meant to keep Industry informed and/or solicit feedback.

At this time, the RAPTER program has been halted. If the program is restarted, CWMD will notify Industry.

Read more at SAM.gov

