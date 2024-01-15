After an illustrious career spanning 33 years, Beth Cappello, Deputy Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has announced her retirement. Cappello’s remarkable journey has seen her dedicated service across prominent agencies, including the Marine Corps, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and DHS Headquarters.

Throughout her tenure, Beth Cappello has been instrumental in shaping the technology landscape within the DHS, where she played a pivotal role in leading initiatives to establish critical enterprise services. Under her guidance, the DHS CIO office has evolved into a premier provider of high-quality IT capabilities, contributing significantly to the department’s mission success.

Cappello’s expertise and strategic vision have been key drivers in modernizing IT infrastructure, ensuring the DHS remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Her dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to public service have earned her widespread respect within the DHS community and beyond.

As Beth Cappello prepares to embark on a well-deserved retirement, the reins of leadership will be passed on to another distinguished member of the DHS CIO community. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Chris Bartz, known for his exemplary service and technological acumen, is set to assume the role of Deputy Chief Information Officer in the coming weeks.

Admiral Bartz brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to the DHS CIO position. His previous roles within the Coast Guard showcase a deep understanding of the intricate intersection of technology and national security.

The transition from Beth Cappello to Rear Admiral Chris Bartz marks a continuation of the DHS’s commitment to excellence in information technology and underscores the seamless handover of leadership within the department. As DHS bids farewell to one accomplished leader, it welcomes another with the confidence that the legacy of innovation and dedication to service will endure under Admiral Bartz’s capable stewardship.