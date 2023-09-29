DHS, DoD to Host CWMD Alliance Industry Day

The CWMD Alliance, a collaboration between DoD Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), DoD Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) and DHS Science and Technology (S&T), are teaming up to host an in-person Industry Day on November 1, 2023, at the Tysons Corner, VA, LMI facility.

Purpose: The CWMD Alliance Industry Day is an event to showcase the four agencies that participate in the CWMD Alliance, promote collaboration and communication between industry and the agencies, and facilitate teaming between vendors in the countering WMD mission space. In addition, the U.S. Government will brief upcoming opportunities and share information to aid industry’s understanding of countering WMD and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense capability requirements for DoD and DHS. The event will provide networking opportunities for both large and small businesses interested in partnering. Presentations will focus on challenges and opportunities for DHS and DoD with strategy, acquisition, and science and technology.

This announcement should not be construed as a Request for Proposal (RFP) or a commitment by the U.S. Government. The U.S. Government does not intend to award a contract on the basis of this Industry Day. The Government will not be liable for payment of any expenses incurred as a result of attending this Industry Day. The Industry Day will be unclassified.

Time: Wednesday November 1, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Location: LMI Facility, Tysons, VA 22102

Registration: Please register at the link provided below in this announcement. Space is limited, therefore, participants will be restricted to two (2) representatives from interested parties. Registrations will be taken on a first come, first serve basis. Additional participants can be requested and may be granted based on justification and availability, at the discretion of the CWMD Alliance Industry Day committee. Registration will close Tuesday October 31, 2023, at 4:00 P.M. EST.

Questions about this event should be directed to Robert M. Aldenberg, JPEO-CBRND LNO at R [email protected].

