DHS Establishes COVID-19 Procurement & Acquisition Innovation Response (PAIR) Team

The following is a special notice from Chief Procurement Officer Soraya Correa:

From all of us at the Department, I would like to express our appreciation for your willingness to step up and support us, especially in times like this. Because of the significant surge in inquiries and offers of help that we have been receiving from industry and others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m pleased to inform you that I have established the COVID-19 Procurement & Acquisition Innovation Response (PAIR) Team. This team is providing support to FEMA and our other DHS Components, in the review, vetting and coordination of incoming COVID-19 related inquiries, particularly those that offer new and innovative ideas and solutions. The COVID-19 PAIR Team is comprised of individuals who bring expertise in the areas of operational procurement, procurement policy, industry engagement, strategic sourcing and procurement innovation.

I ask that you continue to direct all inquiries and capability offerings to our public facing mailbox atDHS Industry Liaison which is being monitored constantly. As these messages are reviewed, they are immediately referred to those teams who can most quickly respond and utilize the information. This may include referral to my Strategic Sourcing Program Office for validation and tracking of sources of critically needed supplies, or, to the PAIR Team.

The COVID-19 PAIR team is ensuring that DHS is maximizing procurement flexibilities and innovative approaches to meet the requirements for COVID-19 response. We thank you in advance for working with DHS to bring your best ideas and solutions forward to address DHS needs and capability gaps.

