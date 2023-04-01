63.9 F
DHS FY 2022 Annual Posting of Buy American Act Domestic Nonavailability Waiver Actions

During Fiscal Year 2022, DHS executed 762 contract actions valued at $50,785,036.45 using the domestic nonavailability exception under the BAA.

Snow covers the grounds of the St. Elizabeth's campus near the Ceremonial Entrance of the Department of Homeland Security's headquarters on Feb. 2, 2021. (DHS photo)

In recognition of the importance of the Buy American Act (BAA) to the U.S. economy, and to promote and enhance awareness and public visibility, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) publishes annually a list of procurement actions using the BAA domestic nonavailability waivers executed during the previous year.

During Fiscal Year 2022, DHS executed 762 contract actions valued at $50,785,036.45 using the domestic nonavailability exception under the BAA. This figure represents approximately 1.41 percent (by dollar value) of the annual DHS procurement obligations for the fiscal year subject to compliance with the BAA.

Most of these actions were awarded by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) i) miscellaneous aircraft accessories and components; ii) airframe structural components; iii) torque converters and speed changers; iv) diesel engine parts; and v) helicopter rotor blades, drive mechanisms, and components. To maintain and service aircrafts and various other assets, USCG must acquire parts from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), many of which are foreign. These items are considered “spare and replacement parts for equipment of foreign manufacture, and for which domestic parts are not available,” and fall under the class nonavailability determination at FAR 25.103(b)(1) and 25.104(a).

Read more at SAM.gov

