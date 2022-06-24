DHS Holding Large Business Prime-Socioeconomic Business Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) is hosting a one-day Large Business Prime – Small Business Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event (VOME) on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In support of Executive Order 13985, Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities through the Federal Government, and the core mission of the OSDBU of maximizing prime and subcontracting opportunities for small businesses, this event focuses on small businesses with socioeconomic status (HUBZone, Women-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Small Disadvantaged Businesses).

The event will be held virtually and is expected to raise awareness of subcontracting opportunities, potential teaming partnerships, facilitate discussions that may lead to mentor-protégé relationships, and a space where small businesses can present their core capabilities. Each meeting will be a 15-minute appointment established by the matching of core competencies and lines of businesses as identified by the firms North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) Code(s). Prime Contractors will choose to meet with the small businesses that align with the services or products they are seeking. Consequently, there may be many small businesses that register but may not receive a meeting.

Registration for the upcoming July 20, 2022, VOME session is now open. Space is limited.

Small businesses are required to register at DHS Large Business Prime – Small Business VOME – July 20, 2022 and provide the required information to include a valid email address in their profile that can be used with various virtual tools (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, etc.). Once your firm receives confirmation of an appointment from the scheduling site, you will receive a follow-up email with the virtual meeting invitation. Please refer to the attached registration guide. Please be advised that if connectivity issues occur using the virtual tools, the session may be conducted telephonically or rescheduled.

Large businesses that still want to participate can register at DHS Large Business Prime – Small Business VOME – July 20, 2022

