DHS Holding Small Business Event Vendor Outreach Session on June 30

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) officially transitioned into conducting virtual Vendor Outreach Sessions (VOS). VOS is a series of pre-arranged 15-minute appointments with Small Business Specialists from various components of DHS procurement offices. These sessions provide the small business community an opportunity to discuss their capabilities and learn about potential procurement opportunities. Also in attendance are Prime Contractor Small Business Liaisons (Primes) from several large businesses, some who have contracts with DHS. The Primes offer possible subcontracting opportunities and the potential for establishing a mentor-protégé relationship. There is no cost to the small business vendors.

The upcoming June 30, 2022, Regular VOS session is open for attendance by all small businesses. Registration for the June 30th VOS will begin on June 16, 2022, at 12:00 noon, eastern time. Please read the instructions carefully at Small Business Vendor Outreach Sessions | Homeland Security (dhs.gov) as the sessions fill up quickly.

Individuals must register their companies in advance of the session, and it is advised that companies register in advance of the scheduling date as well. Companies are to register at https://vos.mybusinessmatches.com/. Vendors who wish to participate, must provide a valid email address in their My Business Matches profile that can be used with various virtual tools (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, etc.). Once your firm receives confirmation of an appointment from the scheduling site, you will receive a follow-up email with the virtual meeting invitation. Please be advised that if connectivity issues occur using the virtual tools, the session will be conducted telephonically.

If you have any questions regarding virtual VOS events, send them to the VOS mailbox at OSDBU.VOS@hq.dhs.gov.

Read more at SAM.gov