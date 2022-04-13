DHS Hosting Large-Small Business Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) is hosting a one-day Prime Contractor – Small Business Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event (VOME) on April 20, 2022. The event will be held virtually and will allow small businesses to present their capabilities, discuss potential subcontracting opportunities, and the potential for establishing a mentor-protégé relationship with large business prime contractors. Each meeting will be a 15-minute appointment established by matching of core competencies and lines of businesses as identified by the firms North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) Code. Prime contractors will choose the small businesses that align with the services or products they are seeking.

The upcoming April 20, 2022, VOME session is open for attendance by all small businesses and registration will begin on April 12, 2022, at 12:00 pm, EDT. Space is limited. There may be many small businesses that register but may not receive a meeting.

Small businesses are required to register at DHS Large – Small Business VOME – April 20, 2022 and provide the required information to include a valid email address in their profile that can be used with various virtual tools (e.g., Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, etc.). Once your firm receives confirmation of an appointment from the scheduling site, you will receive a follow-up email with the virtual meeting invitation. Please refer to the attached registration guide. Please be advised that if connectivity issues occur using the virtual tools, the session may be conducted telephonically or rescheduled.

Large businesses that still want to participate should contact Kyle Groome at Kyle.Groome@hq.dhs.gov and Jenista Tobias at Jenista.Tobias@hq.dhs.gov.

If you have any questions regarding the virtual VOME events, send them to the DHS mailbox at OSDBU.VOS@hq.dhs.gov.

Read more at SAM.gov